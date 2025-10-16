Chimbuya goes wrong, filmmaker demands K500,000 for being smeared with powder





A LUSAKA filmmaker, Paul Wilo, is demanding K500,000 from fellow filmmaker Cosmas Ng’andwe, stating that he was beaten and embarrassed in public during what was supposed to be a traditional cousinship ritual called Chimbuya.





The incident happened at the Lusaka Play House, during the send-off of veteran actress Wanga Zulu, popularly known as Mai Guru.





According to a letter posted by Wilo on Facebook tagging Ng’andwe drafted by his representative, Mwenda Sibanje, the filmmaker sid Ng’andwe popularly known as ‘Logic’ and a group of others ambushed him claiming they were performing the Chimbuya ritual, a teasing tradition between Easterners and Northerners.





But Wilo said he was physically assaulted and publicly humiliated in front of people at the event and to make matters worse, the whole thing was recorded and posted on Facebook by Ng’andwe





“He has no right to subject me to a cultural practice I don’t belong to, let alone beat me and then post it online,” Wilo said.



The furious Wilo is now demanding K500,000 compensation for the pain and embarrassment he suffered, warning that if Ng’andwe does not respond, he will take the matter to court.





Lately, the chimbuya practice has sparked debates among netizens, with many questioning where the line should be drawn during funerals while others are arguing that it is harmless as it unites the two tribal cousins.



By George Musonda



Kalemba October 16, 2025