CHIMWEMWE TEACHER PACKS HER ENTIRE HOUSE AFTER “HEAD TEACHER” JAB



Chimwemwe Township in Kitwe was turned upside down this after a dramatic showdown between a teacher, her overly talkative husband, and a Canter truck that will surely be the talk of the komboni for weeks.



Regina Banda, a 39-year-old teacher and certified queen of silent vengeance, decided to end her marriage in what locals are calling “ati bola naikosa”. It all started as she prepared to report for duty in Kalulushi, only for her husband—who clearly thinks he’s Zambia’s Trevor Noah—to start throwing verbal jabs about her “relationship” with her head teacher.





“Now that schools have opened, it will just be, ‘I was with the head teacher doing this, I was with the head teacher doing that,'” he said, sipping his morning tea like it was an Mosi lager.





Regina, showing the patience of a ZESCO customer waiting for power to return, stayed quiet. But her silence wasn’t surrender—it was the warning before the storm. The man, who was clearly on a roll, added: “Is your head teacher not transferred? He loves working with women too much. Let’s see how much he enjoys working when they send him to Shang’ombo.”





Neighbors say Regina stopped packing her bags and stood still for a moment, as if asking her ancestors whether this was the day for her to explode. Then, without a word, she walked out of the house.



Minutes later, a Canter truck appeared, driven by a man who clearly didn’t ask too many questions. Regina, now fully in “enough-is-enough” mode, started loading everything in sight. Sofas, beds, pots, the plasma TV, even the curtain rods—nothing was safe.





“She even took the ashtray, and they don’t even smoke,” said one bemused neighbor, who had come outside to enjoy the free entertainment.



Meanwhile, the husband stood there, clutching his oversized Salaula shirt, looking like a man who had just realized he might have gone too far.





As the Canter filled to capacity, Regina turned to her husband and delivered the fatal blow: “Don’t call me. Don’t come near my family. Since you think I open my legs for everyone, go and marry your head teacher!”



The husband, who was preparing to travel to Ngabwe for work, reportedly sat down on the floor of their now-empty house, surrounded by nothing but his Salaula wardrobe and a plate of cold nshima.





The Chimwemwe community is in a frenzy, with everyone taking sides. Some say Regina was right to leave, as the husband clearly has a “loose mouth.” Others believe she overreacted, claiming she had been waiting for an excuse to leave.



“Ba Regina balibe time. If it were me, I’d have taken even the door frames,” one woman joked, while another added, “Nomba who will explain to ba landlord what happened to the house?”





As for the husband, his komboni nickname has already changed to “Head Teacher’s Assistant,” and it’s unlikely he’ll live this one down. Regina, on the other hand, is probably in Kalulushi, sipping her tea peacefully and plotting her next move.





Chimwemwe will not forget this drama anytime soon, and neither will the husband—who now has nothing but a pile of Salaula and regrets to keep him company.



KUMWESU JAN 11, 2025