China accuses Japan of “military threat”



Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks to his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Reuters reports.





Wang added that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, and that Japan, “as a defeated nation,” should act with greater caution.





“Yet its current leader is trying to use the Taiwan issue – the very territory Japan colonized for half a century while committing countless crimes against the Chinese people – to stir up trouble and threaten China militarily. This is completely unacceptable,” Wang said.





His comments came after Japan reported that Chinese fighter jets had locked their radar onto Japanese military aircraft.





Japan condemned the incident as a dangerous act, while China accused Japan of repeatedly sending planes to approach and disrupt Chinese naval drills.