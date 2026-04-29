China Strikes Back: Latin America Joins US to Slam Beijing’s Canal Bullying



The United States and a growing coalition of Latin American nations delivered a sharp rebuke to China on April 28, 2026, condemning Beijing’s economic retaliation against Panama-flagged ships.

The joint statement from the US, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Guyana, Paraguay, and Trinidad and Tobago exposes China’s aggressive attempt to strong-arm sovereign nations over the vital Panama Canal.





It all started when Panama’s Supreme Court rightly voided controversial concessions held by a Hong Kong-based firm tied to Beijing.

Panama took back control of the Balboa and Cristobal terminals in February and handed interim operations to reliable partners Maersk and MSC. China’s response? Targeted inspections, shipping delays, and restrictions designed to punish and intimidate.





This is classic Chinese coercion, treating the Panama Canal like their personal chokepoint. By hitting back at free navigation and commerce, Beijing is showing the world exactly why its expanding influence threatens global trade and national sovereignty.





Notably, Bolivia’s participation signals a major crack in China’s grip on the region. Once heavily reliant on Beijing for lithium deals and infrastructure, even they are now standing against economic blackmail. That’s real progress.