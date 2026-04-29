US intel warns Iran ground invasion “extremely difficult” amid secret Caspian supply routes





U.S. military intelligence assesses that a ground invasion of Iran would be highly challenging, citing covert weapons trade routes through the Caspian Sea as a key factor.





According to the analysis, this maritime corridor is effectively out of reach for U.S. and NATO forces, making it difficult to monitor or intercept what Iran and Russia may be exchanging.





The report highlights that systems such as the S-300 air defense platform are believed to have moved through this route, along with millions of artillery rounds reportedly supplied by Iran to Russia during the Ukraine conflict in 2023.





Officials warn that these hidden logistics networks could significantly enhance Iran’s resilience and sustain its military capabilities in the event of a wider conflict.