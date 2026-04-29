One Average American Car = Five Brand-New Chinese EVs. Here Is Why That Gap Should Concern Everyone. 🇨🇳🇺🇸





The average new vehicle in the United States now costs around $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. That number has never been higher.





In China, Reuters reports a completely different reality. Over 200 electric vehicle models, including plug-in hybrids, are currently on sale for under $25,000. The five best-selling budget EVs all start under $12,000.





BYD’s Seagull starts at $7,800 and comes with a 314-mile range and optional lidar-assisted lane changing. The Geely EX2 was China’s single best-selling vehicle of all of 2025, and it costs under $12,000. The Wuling Bingo Pro offers 250 miles of highway range for just over $8,000.





BYD’s three budget models alone moved over 700,000 units in the past 12 months.





None of these vehicles are sold in American showrooms. Trade barriers and safety regulations keep them out. But the technology gap is closing fast, and the price gap is only growing wider.





The global auto industry is being reshaped. The question is whether Western consumers will ever benefit from it.



Source: Reuters, April 28, 2026 | Data: DCar, Kelley Blue Book



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