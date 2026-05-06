China Backs Iran’s “Legitimate Right” to Peaceful Nuclear Energy



China has reaffirmed its support for Iran in exercising what it described as the country’s “legitimate rights” to develop and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.





The statement comes amid rising geopolitical tensions and renewed international scrutiny over Iran’s nuclear program, with Beijing emphasizing that all nations are entitled to civilian nuclear development under international frameworks.





Chinese officials also called for continued dialogue and diplomatic engagement, stressing that disputes surrounding Iran’s nuclear activities should be resolved through negotiation rather than escalation.





The position signals Beijing’s continued alignment with Tehran on key strategic issues, even as pressure mounts from Western powers seeking stricter limitations on Iran’s nuclear capabilities.