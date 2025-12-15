China Begins Mass Production of 50-Year Nuclear Batteries



A Chinese company, Betavolt, has begun mass production of the BV100, a coin-sized nuclear battery capable of providing continuous power for up to 50 years, no charging, no maintenance, no moving parts.





This isn’t sci-fi. And it isn’t a reactor.



The BV100 is a betavoltaic battery, using Nickel-63 radioactive decay to generate electricity. As the isotope slowly decays, it releases beta particles that are converted into a steady electrical current via semiconductor layers. When it finishes decaying, it becomes stable copper.





No meltdown.

No heat.

No chain reaction.



👉 Important reality:

This battery produces microwatts, not watts. It will NOT power phones, cars, or laptops… Yet.





So why does this matter?



Because longevity beats power in critical systems.



– Medical implants (pacemakers, internal sensors)

– Spacecraft & satellites

– Arctic, ocean-floor & disaster-zone sensors

– Military & surveillance hardware

– AI + IoT devices that must never go offline

– Infrastructure monitoring where battery replacement is impossible





For these uses, changing batteries is costly, risky, or flat-out impossible. A 50-year power source is a game-changer.



And here’s the part Western coverage is missing 👇





This isn’t about consumer gadgets. It’s about industrial and strategic infrastructure.



China is doing what it increasingly does best:

– Taking niche, high-value tech

– Commercialising it

– Scaling manufacturing

– Locking in long-term capability advantages





Betavoltaic batteries have existed since the Cold War. The difference?

They were never mass-produced for civilian or industrial markets.



China just crossed that line.



This has serious implications for:

– Space systems

– AI hardware resilience

– Defence tech

– Long-term sensor networks

– “Install once, forget forever” infrastructure





The big unanswered questions now:

– Cost at scale

– Export controls & regulation

– Whether this stays industrial… or quietly expands further





Either way, the age of decade-long power has arrived and China got there first.