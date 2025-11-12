CHINA BLOCKS U.S. MILITARY FROM GETTING RARE EARTH MAGNETS





China’s cooking up a plan to cut off the U.S. military from some seriously important stuff, rare-earth elements.





These are used in everything from smartphones to military tech.





China’s new system? If you’re linked to the U.S. military, you don’t get the goods.



They’re making sure their precious magnets don’t end up in American weapons.





But don’t worry, they’re still happy to send them to non-military companies.



It’s like a VIP list… except the U.S. military isn’t invited.



Source: WSJ, Morning Star