China has issued one of its clearest statements yet on the Middle East crisis just days before President Donald Trump is expected to visit Beijing





Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Beijing will continue playing what he described as a “constructive and consistent” role in supporting diplomatic engagement with Iran, while urging all sides to prioritize negotiations over military escalation





Beijing also strongly criticized recent U.S. sanctions targeting Chinese refineries and companies linked to trade with Iran, calling the measures an abuse of unilateral pressure





Chinese authorities reportedly responded by activating “Blocking Rules” designed to prevent domestic firms from complying with certain foreign sanctions — a move analysts view as a major signal that Beijing is increasingly willing to directly challenge Washington’s economic pressure campaign





The statement also came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused China of indirectly assisting Iran’s missile industry, claims Beijing dismissed while warning against what it described as attempts to inflame tensions through political accusations





Trump’s upcoming visit to China from May 13–15 is now being viewed as a high-stakes diplomatic moment, with both powers expected to discuss the Strait of Hormuz crisis, regional stability, and Iran’s nuclear program amid rapidly rising global tensions