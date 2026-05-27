CHINA IS NOW RESTRICTING AI ENGINEERS FROM LEAVING THE COUNTRY. THE CHIP WAR JUST BECAME A PEOPLE WAR. .

The US banned China from buying advanced chips.

China built its own — DeepSeek, Huawei, Lisuan GPU.

Now the US is watching China’s engineers and wondering how to stop the next move.

China just answered that question first.

Top AI engineers at companies like Alibaba and DeepSeek now require government permission to travel abroad. Those deemed “strategically important” cannot leave freely.

DeepSeek employees have claimed their passports are being held at the company. Whether this is company policy or state directive — the result is the same. Those engineers are staying in China.

DeepSeek’s founder Liang Wenfeng was invited to an AI summit in Paris this year. He didn’t go.

Here’s why China is doing this now:

An engineer’s value isn’t in the computer on their desk. It’s in their head. Accumulated methods, training data, architectural decisions — knowledge that leaves the country the moment they board a plane.

China already lived through this lesson. Huawei’s CFO — the founder’s daughter — was detained in Canada for years at America’s request. Used as a bargaining chip.

China doesn’t want its most valuable minds becoming bargaining chips.

The US is protecting hardware.

China is protecting people.

Both are treating AI like a weapons program.

In the Cold War you didn’t let uranium cross the border.

You didn’t let your physicist defect.

Today the uranium is chips.

The physicist is the AI engineer.

And they just became a national asset. →

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