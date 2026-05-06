China Is Still Supplying Iran and Russia’s Drone Programs Despite U.S. Sanctions.



Small Chinese companies are openly exporting dual-use drone components—including engines, batteries, fiber-optic cables and chips—to Iran and Russia, often in defiance of U.S. sanctions.





One company, Xiamen Victory Technology, even marketed German-designed L550 drone engines linked to Iran’s Shahed-136 attack drones during recent regional fighting.





U.S. officials say stopping the trade is difficult because drones rely on common commercial parts that are easy to move through global supply chains. Many Chinese suppliers are small firms with little exposure to U.S. sanctions and increasingly operate openly.



Source: WSJ