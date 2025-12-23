CHINA LOADS 100+ NUCLEAR MISSILES THEN TELLS AMERICA TO DISARM FIRST



A draft Pentagon report reveals China has loaded over 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles (the kind that can reach across oceans) in silo fields near its border with Mongolia.





Beijing is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other nuclear power and is on track to have over 1,000 warheads by 2030, up from around 600 today.



The report also notes China has zero interest in arms control talks. None.





When Trump mentioned potentially working on denuclearization with China and Russia, Beijing apparently didn’t get the memo.



China’s response to being called out? Classic deflection.





Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the U.S. should fulfill its own nuclear disarmament responsibilities and create conditions for other countries to disarm.



China doesn’t engage in nuclear arms races with anyone, he insisted, despite literally being in the middle of the fastest nuclear buildup on the planet.





The timing is awkward considering the U.S.-Russia New START treaty, the last major nuclear arms control agreement, expires in less than 2 months.





Experts warn this could trigger a 3-way nuclear arms race between the U.S., Russia, and China.



So China is rapidly expanding its nuclear capabilities while simultaneously lecturing America about disarmament. That takes serious diplomatic confidence.



Source: Reuters