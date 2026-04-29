China Refits Sovremenny-Class Destroyer with Indigenous Systems, Reducing Reliance on Russian Technology





China has reportedly modernized a Russian-origin Sovremenny-class destroyer using fully domestic systems, marking a notable step in its efforts to reduce dependence on foreign military technology.





According to Defence UA, the upgrade involves replacing several key Russian-made components with Chinese-developed alternatives, including radar, electronic systems, and possibly missile integration frameworks. The Sovremenny-class destroyers, originally acquired from Russia in the late 1990s and early 2000s, were among the most capable surface combatants in the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) at the time.





The reported refit highlights China’s broader strategy of indigenization, aimed at improving long-term sustainability, supply chain security, and operational control over its naval assets.

By integrating domestic systems, China can also standardize maintenance and enhance compatibility across its growing fleet of locally produced warships.





While detailed technical specifications of the upgrade remain limited in open sources, the move reflects ongoing efforts by the PLAN to modernize legacy platforms alongside commissioning new-generation vessels such as the Type 055 and Type 052D destroyers.



Source: Defence UA