CHINA SANCTIONS BOEING OVER $11B TAIWAN ARMS DEAL-THE LARGEST IN HISTORY-THEN CALLS TAIWAN A “RED LINE THAT MUST NOT BE CROSSED”





Trump administration just approved an $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan. Largest ever. By a lot.



China’s response: Sanctioned 20 U.S. defense firms including Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and L3Harris.





Froze their Chinese assets. Banned travel to mainland, Hong Kong, Macau. Prohibited Chinese business dealings.



Also sanctioned Palmer Luckey personally-the Oculus founder turned defense tech billionaire running Anduril.





Here’s what makes this different: The package includes $4 billion of HIMARS truck-based missile launchers. 82 systems total.



Range? Enough to hit China’s east coast from Taiwan.





That’s not defensive positioning. That’s offensive capability with strategic reach.



China called Taiwan “the first red line in China-U.S. relations that must not be crossed.” Then watched America cross it with the biggest arms sale in history.





Their response? Economic sanctions on companies that barely operate in China anyway.



Boeing’s defense division getting sanctioned means… what exactly? They’re not building F-15s in Shanghai. Northrop Grumman’s not sourcing stealth bomber parts from Shenzhen. These companies don’t need Chinese market access.





It’s retaliation theater. China’s screaming “red line” while demonstrating they won’t actually enforce it militarily.



Here’s the calculation both sides are making:



U.S. bet: Arm Taiwan enough that invasion becomes impossibly costly. HIMARS that can strike mainland ports and airbases changes China’s risk assessment. If Taiwan can hit staging areas, the invasion math collapses





China’s bet: Economic punishment and diplomatic isolation eventually break Taiwan/U.S. resolve without requiring military action that could spiral into WWIII.



Both can’t be right. One side’s bluffing or miscalculating.





China’s statement was explicit: Taiwan’s “squandering hard-earned money to purchase weapons at the cost of turning Taiwan into a powder keg” and the U.S. is “playing with fire.”



But they responded with sanctions, not missiles. That tells you which outcome they actually expect.





The deterrence is working-for now. Taiwan gets weapons that make invasion suicidal. China complains loudly, freezes some Boeing accounts, and waits.





What changes this equilibrium? Either China decides the cost of not acting exceeds the cost of acting, or the U.S. miscalculates how far they can push before the sanctions become shells.



$11 billion says we’re testing that line right now.



Source: China Foreign Ministry, Pentagon, ZeroHedge