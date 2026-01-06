China says it won’t accept any country acting as “world judge” or global policeman

China firmly states it will not tolerate any nation stepping into the role of “world judge” or global policeman.

In a press conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China cannot accept any country acting as the “world’s judge” or global police.

Wang Yi made the comments during a meeting with Pakistan’s foreign minister in Beijing, referring to the developments in Venezuela without naming the United States.

This statement comes as China has publicly condemned the U.S. military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Wang Yi said Beijing has “never believed that any country can act as the world’s police, nor do we accept that any nation can claim to be the world’s judge.”

Wang added that the sovereignty and security of all countries should be fully protected under international law — a clear rebuke of unilateral military actions.

China’s response underscores its longstanding foreign policy position against unilateral intervention.

It also emphasizes respect for sovereignty and the UN Charter, particularly as global tensions grow over the situation in Venezuela.