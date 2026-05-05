China scraps tariffs for 53 African nations – but NOT Eswatini



Effective May 1, China unilaterally removed tariffs on nearly all African exports. Only exception: Eswatini, because it maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan, not Beijing.





Why it matters:



· Zero-tariff access for products from 53 African countries…from South African wine to Ghanaian cocoa.





· Comes as Trump-era protectionism (e.g., 30% tariffs on some African goods) pushes Washington’s “trade over aid” model.





· China doubling down on being Africa’s #1 economic partner amid intensifying US-China rivalry.





The catch:



Africa’s trade deficit with China jumped 65% last year. Analysts say zero tariffs alone won’t fix structural issues…Africa still needs massive investment in infrastructure and manufacturing to actually export competitively.





Big symbolic win for China. Real economic impact? Depends if Africa can move beyond raw materials.



#China #Africa #TradePolicy #Tariffs #Eswatini #Taiwan #USChinaRivalry #GlobalSouth #Wine #Cocoa #Economics #Geopolitics