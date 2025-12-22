CHINA SLAMS U.S. SEIZURE OF VENEZUELAN OIL TANKER HEADED FOR CHINA – CALLS IT “INTERNATIONAL PIRACY”



Beijing is furious – and this time, it’s not subtle.





China says the U.S. interception of a China-bound oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast is a “serious violation of international law.”



The ship, carrying roughly 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan crude, was stopped in international waters days after Trump announced a de facto blockade on sanctioned Venezuelan oil.





Washington’s defense: the tanker was falsely flagged, part of Venezuela’s shadow fleet, and carrying sanctioned crude. Case closed.





China’s response: Venezuela has the right to trade. Unilateral U.S. sanctions don’t rewrite maritime law. Full stop.



Zoom out. This isn’t about one ship. It’s about precedent.





The U.S. is now enforcing sanctions physically, at sea, against cargo destined for the world’s second-largest economy.





That’s not paperwork warfare – that’s interdiction. And China is reading the fine print very carefully.





What happens next? Expect louder diplomatic pushback, more discreet rerouting, and a faster push by China and sanctioned states to harden alternative shipping, insurance, and payment systems.





This is sanctions policy evolving into naval reality.



And once that line is crossed, everyone starts counting hulls instead of headlines.



Source: Reuters