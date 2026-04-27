🇨🇳🛢️ CHINA STRIKES BLACK GOLD UNDER THE SEA: OVER 100 MILLION TONNES OF OIL AND A DIRECT BLOW TO THE WEST’S ENERGY GRIP





⚓ The announcement came from state-owned CNOOC: the Huizhou 19-6 oilfield holds proven reserves exceeding 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent. It sits 170 kilometers southeast of Shenzhen, at an average water depth of 100 meters, and it is China’s first large-scale integrated clastic oilfield found in deep to ultra-deep layers.





🛠️ The production numbers are solid. The discovery well HZ19-6-3 reached 5,415 meters and logged daily output of 413 barrels of crude oil and 68,000 cubic meters of natural gas. It is the second time in a row China has found a field of over 100 million tonnes in the same area, turning the South China Sea into a new energy engine for the country.





🌍 For Beijing, the message is strategic: cut dependence on imported crude, secure its own energy against Western sanctions and consolidate its lead in deepwater extraction technology. China is today the planet’s biggest oil buyer, and every homegrown barrel is one less it owes to the global market.





⚖️ The geopolitical backdrop adds weight. Although the field lies within China’s Exclusive Economic Zone and not in disputed waters, the South China Sea remains one of the hottest flashpoints on the planet, with active claims from the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. Every Chinese advance speeds up the race to explore and extract resources across the region.