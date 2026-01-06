CHINA TELLS BANKS: OPEN THE BOOKS ON VENEZUELA



Beijing just quietly told its biggest banks to open their books and reveal how much exposure they have to Venezuela, signaling that even China is getting nervous about Trump’s foreign policy wild card.





Apparently, Chinese regulators are asking lenders to disclose their financial ties to Maduro’s regime, after years of oil-backed loans, debt rollovers, and economic lifelines.





Why now? Because after the U.S. raid on Caracas, the legal and political risk around Venezuela’s assets (especially Citgo) just went vertical.





And if Trump’s threats toward Colombia escalate? China’s financial footprint in the region could get caught in the blast radius.



Let’s not forget, China has poured over $50B into Venezuela since the Chávez era.





But with oil repayments in limbo, U.S. sanctions back in play, and American military moves adding chaos, Beijing’s asking a very simple and overdue question:





How exposed are we if this whole thing goes sideways?



If China starts pulling back or rethinking its role in Venezuela, Maduro may lose his last real lifeline, and the U.S. could find itself reshaping Latin America with more power than it even intended.



Source: Reuters via Bloomberg News