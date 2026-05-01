China Tests Deep-Sea Cutting System at 3,500m



In April 2026, Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources announced successful deep-sea testing of an advanced subsea cutting system at depths of 3,500 meters.





The trial, conducted aboard the research vessel Haiyang Dizhi 2, marks a significant step forward in China’s offshore engineering capabilities—extending operational depth from about 2,000 meters to much deeper ocean zones





Engineering Highlights

Developed in collaboration with Zhejiang University, the system features an electro-hydrostatic actuator:

Combines motor, hydraulics, and control systems in one unit

Designed for extreme pressure and low-temperature environments

Compact and efficient for deep-sea operations





Why it matters

This kind of technology could support:

Deep-sea resource exploration

Underwater infrastructure work

Scientific research in previously inaccessible zones





The test highlights growing advances in subsea robotics and engineering, as countries expand their capabilities into deeper parts of the ocean.