China Turns Mountains Into a Gigawatt Solar Powerhouse



Drone footage sweeping across Guizhou Province reveals an astonishing sight: rugged karst hillsides completely blanketed in solar panels, stretching ridge after ridge like a metallic ocean under the sky. This is the Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base in Guanling County—one of China’s largest single solar installations and a flagship project that came online in phases starting around 2024-2025.





With over 1 gigawatt (1,000 MW) of capacity and a planned scale reaching 1.33 GW, the array covers roughly 20,000 mu (about 13 square kilometers) of previously barren, rocky desertification land unsuitable for farming or conventional building. It now pumps out around 1.3 billion kilowatt-hours annually—enough to power nearly 2 million households—while slashing over a million tons of CO₂ emissions each year.





The project perfectly captures China’s relentless renewable sprint: turning ecological constraints into green-energy assets, often combining panels with undergrowth agriculture (agrivoltaics) to keep some local farming alive.

Viral clips circulating since late 2025 have left viewers stunned, with reactions ranging from pure awe at the engineering ambition to questions about long-term impacts on soil, water flow, and wildlife in fragile karst terrain.





Love it or debate it, the view is undeniable proof that the future of energy can look radically different—and it’s already here.