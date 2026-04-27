China Unveils Mobile Laser System to Counter Drones
China has introduced a new mobile laser weapon designed to neutralize small drones.
The system, called NI-L3K, was developed by Novasky Technology, which focuses on radar and AI-based surveillance.
Key Features
Uses a 3-kilowatt laser to disable drones
Effective range of about 4,500 feet
Smart tracking camera can detect and follow targets from nearly a mile away
Designed to counter small UAVs, including quadcopters and high-speed drones
Mobility Advantage
The system is mounted on a pickup truck, allowing rapid deployment and flexibility in different environments—from base defense to frontline protection.
The NI-L3K was showcased at tech events in Paris (2025) and Malaysia (2026), with plans for international export.
Bigger Picture
This development reflects a broader shift in modern warfare, where countries are investing in cost-effective, rapid-response defenses against the growing use of drones on the battlefield.