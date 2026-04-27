China Unveils Mobile Laser System to Counter Drones



China has introduced a new mobile laser weapon designed to neutralize small drones.

The system, called NI-L3K, was developed by Novasky Technology, which focuses on radar and AI-based surveillance.





Key Features

Uses a 3-kilowatt laser to disable drones

Effective range of about 4,500 feet

Smart tracking camera can detect and follow targets from nearly a mile away

Designed to counter small UAVs, including quadcopters and high-speed drones





Mobility Advantage

The system is mounted on a pickup truck, allowing rapid deployment and flexibility in different environments—from base defense to frontline protection.





The NI-L3K was showcased at tech events in Paris (2025) and Malaysia (2026), with plans for international export.





Bigger Picture

This development reflects a broader shift in modern warfare, where countries are investing in cost-effective, rapid-response defenses against the growing use of drones on the battlefield.