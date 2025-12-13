China Unveils Mysterious Semi-Submersible Drone Carrier: A Submarine-Ship Hybrid

Chinese media has released renderings of their semi-submersible unmanned missile carrier with a trimaran design—a revolutionary hybrid combining surface vessel and submarine capabilities.





First photos have emerged from China’s Huangpu shipyard showing this enigmatic platform, approximately 64 meters long, featuring a conning tower with depth markings and the ability to fully or nearly fully submerge. The trimaran hull design likely incorporates water-jet propulsion for reduced noise and enhanced stealth.

Potential Military Applications:

✅ Covert missile strikes: Brief surfacing to launch anti-ship and cruise missiles before submerging

✅ Drone mothership: Deploying swarms of surface and aerial UAVs, including vertical-takeoff drones

✅ Special operations transport: Delivering forces to contested islands in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait

⚡ Technology testbed: Validating composite materials and low-observable technologies



The vessel’s dimensions allow for substantial payload capacity in the central hull, though whether it operates manned or unmanned remains unconfirmed.

This platform could revolutionize regional power projection, enabling surprise attacks on naval bases, island blockades, and mobile drone deployment hubs during potential Taiwan operations.



Source: China Army