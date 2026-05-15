This comparison is just for the sake of education!



China vs the United States:



China produces more cars annually than the US, Japan, Germany, India, and South Korea combined.





China’s shipbuilding industry has an estimated capacity over 200 times larger than the United States’.



China now installs more industrial robots annually than the rest of the world combined.





China consumed over 10,000 TWh of electricity in 2025, the first country in human history to cross that threshold. The United States generated about 4,430 TWh. China is now using well over double America’s electricity.





China poured more cement between 2011–2013 than the United States used in the entire 20th century.



China graduates roughly 4 times as many STEM students per year as the United States.





By purchasing power parity (PPP), China’s economy is now dramatically larger than America’s, often estimated at roughly $46 trillion vs $32 trillion.





China now produces more commercial ships than the rest of the world combined.



China has over 50,000 KM in high-speed rail, the US has almost none.





China produces roughly half of the world’s industrial goods in key sectors like steel, shipbuilding, solar panels, batteries, and cement.





China’s container ports dominate global trade. Shanghai alone moves vastly more cargo than any American port.





China has become the largest trading partner for 157 countries, surpassing the United States in commercial reach.





China added 315 GW of solar capacity in 2025 alone. The US added 43.2 GW in the same year. China installed over 7 times more solar in a single year than the United States.