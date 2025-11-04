BREAKING: China warns against interference in Nigeria’s affairs after US threat of military action





The Chinese government says it firmly supports the President Bola Tinubu administration as it “leads its people on the development path suited to its national conditions”.





Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mao Ning, spokesperson of China’s foreign ministry, said “as Nigeria’s comprehensive strategic partner, China firmly opposes any country using religion and human rights as an excuse to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, and threatening other countries with sanctions and force”.





Ning was answering a question on US President Donald Trump’s threat of military action in Nigeria over alleged persecution of Christians.