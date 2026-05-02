China warns U.S. over Taiwan ahead of Xi–Trump summit



China has issued a firm warning to the United States, identifying Taiwan as the most sensitive flashpoint in bilateral relations ahead of the upcoming meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump on May 14–15.





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Taiwan remains a core national interest and the highest-risk trigger that could severely impact China–U.S. relations.





Beijing urged Washington to honor its commitments and “choose the right path,” while stressing the importance of maintaining fragile stability and preparing for high-level engagement during Trump’s visit to China

China continues to strongly oppose U.S. military support for Taiwan and its growing international presence, warning that missteps on the issue could destabilize the broader relationship.





The exchange also included discussions on the Middle East, as both powers navigate overlapping tensions while maintaining a temporary pause in their trade conflict.





The upcoming summit is set to test whether strategic competition can be contained — or pushed closer to open confrontation.