Breaking News : China’s BeiDou Satellite System May Be Boosting Iran’s Missile Accuracy, Intelligence Experts Say





Intelligence experts are raising concerns that Iran may be using China’s highly accurate BeiDou satellite navigation system to improve the precision of its missile strikes against Israel and United States military assets in the Middle East.





According to analysts cited in recent reports, Iran’s targeting capabilities appear to have significantly improved during the ongoing conflict with Israel and the United States. Former French foreign intelligence chief Alain Juillet suggested that Tehran likely has access to China’s BeiDou navigation system, which could be helping guide missiles and drones with greater accuracy.





BeiDou is China’s global satellite navigation network, similar to the United States’ GPS, Europe’s Galileo and Russia’s GLONASS. The system provides positioning, navigation and timing data that can be used in civilian applications but also has potential military uses, including guiding missiles, drones and precision strike weapons.





Military analysts say access to a highly accurate satellite navigation network can significantly improve the effectiveness of long range weapons. If Iranian forces are indeed integrating BeiDou signals into their targeting systems, it could allow Tehran to strike specific infrastructure, military bases or strategic assets with much greater precision than before.





Experts believe Iran may have sought alternatives to Western controlled navigation systems such as GPS, which can be restricted or degraded during wartime. China’s BeiDou network could provide a reliable and independent navigation capability that is difficult for Western militaries to disrupt





While there is no public confirmation from Beijing or Tehran about direct military cooperation involving the navigation system, analysts note that China and Iran have expanded their strategic and technological ties in recent years. This includes cooperation agreements covering economic, technological and security sectors.





The possibility that Iran could be leveraging BeiDou navigation signals has heightened concerns among Western defense planners. Precision guidance supported by satellite navigation can transform missile forces from area bombardment weapons into highly accurate strike systems capable of targeting critical infrastructure, airbases and command centers.





If confirmed, the development would represent a significant technological shift in Iran’s military capabilities during the ongoing regional conflict, potentially complicating air defense planning for the United States, Israel and their regional allies.



Source: Al Jazeera