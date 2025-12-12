Breaking News: China’s first domestically developed 800kg-class heavy-lift electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) AR-E800 successfully completed its maiden flight in Jingdezhen city, East China’s Jiangxi Province.





The AR-E800 is AVIC’s first commercially oriented eVTOL. From the outset of the project, the joint design team conducted in-depth market research, focusing on general aviation scenarios such as mountainous power grid tower construction, infrastructure hoisting work, and fresh produce transport. Based on these requirements, the UAV was built with a multi-rotor configuration and a modular design.





The commercial potential of the AR-E800 has already been validated. At the 7th China Helicopter Exposition held in Tianjin in October, the UAV secured 160 confirmed and intention orders thanks to its precise market positioning and reliable industrial design, making it one of the exposition’s “signing stars.”

These orders span general aviation operations, power systems, and infrastructure engineering, underscoring its wide application prospects, the Science and Technology Daily reproted.