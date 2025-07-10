Chinese city inflates giant dome over construction site to stop noise and dust pollution

In a pioneering effort to combat urban pollution, Jinan City has erected a colossal 20,000-square-meter inflatable dome over a construction site, standing 50 meters tall.

Recognized as one of the largest inflatable structures in the world, the dome serves as a protective barrier, shielding surrounding neighborhoods from construction-related noise, dust, and pollution.

The innovative structure, fully encompassing the site, traps dust particles and significantly reduces noise, offering relief to residents in the densely populated area.

Early data from local environmental authorities indicates a substantial reduction in airborne particulate matter, improving air quality around the site.

“This inflatable dome represents a bold leap forward in sustainable urban development,” said a Jinan environmental official.

“It ensures that construction can proceed without compromising the health and well-being of our community.”