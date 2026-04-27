Chinese Company Deploys Humanoid Robots to Run Convenience Stores



A Chinese robotics firm called Galbot has opened more than 20 small autonomous stores across seven cities, where a single G1 humanoid robot handles customer service instead of human staff. Shoppers pick items on a terminal, pay, and the robot retrieves and hands over the goods. The compact stores measure about 9 square meters and operate around the clock.





The G1, a wheeled dual-arm robot standing 173 cm tall, navigates shelves to fetch drinks, snacks and other everyday products after payment. Galbot aims to expand rapidly to over 100 locations. The setup relies on AI for navigation and manipulation, with no on-site human workers required for daily operations.





This reflects China’s push into practical robotics for retail, focusing on efficiency in tight urban spaces. Similar automated concepts exist elsewhere, but the use of full humanoids for fetching and delivery stands out here.

Critics note it functions like an advanced vending machine, with questions remaining about long-term reliability, restocking needs and costs compared to simpler self-service options.