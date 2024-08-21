CHINESE COUPLE ACCUSED OF SMUGGLING DOLLARS, GOLD, DEMAND TO TO BE TAKEN TO COURT



AFTER a week in detention, a Chinese couple alleged to have smuggled dollars and gold in the country from Zimbabwe, have applied to the Lusaka High Court to order for their Court appearance.



On August 15, police officers intercepted the couple’s Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with a Zimbabwean plate number with its interior masking millions of dollars worth of treasure and a contraband hidden within.



Stashed expertly in the car’s door panels, were 30 kilograms of gold and US$200,000 in cash.



When interviewed, the couple expressed ignorance about the contraband, with Yanjing claiming she had purchased the vehicle less than two weeks prior to their interception and was unaware of the hidden items.



The couple was taken into detention after which further investigations revealed that the couple was involved in the business of selling fencing wire.



Zhao Yanjing and Zhao Changson have now filed a writ of Habeas Corpus in the Lusaka High Court, seeking an order compelling the officer in charge at Lusaka Central Police to take them to court so that they can be tried for their alleged crime.



According to an affidavit filed in support of ex-parte notice of motion for writ of habeas corpus ad subjiciendum sworn by their lawyer Ndlovu Kwazinkosi, a Zimbabwean national, the latter said his clients have been subject to investigations for more than seven days.



Kwazinkosi said his clients are distressed and are unwell.



“The officer in charge confirmed to me that he was still waiting for guidance on how to proceed and as such he could not bond the accused persons,” he said.



“That on August 12, 2024, the applicants herein were traveling into Zambia from Zimbabwe through chirundu boarder were intercepted and arrested by the police officers on suspicion that they where caring precious stones and undeclared foreign currency.”



Kwazinkosi said upon being arrested ,the applicants were moved to Lusaka Central police station where they have been in detention ever since.



He said the couple’s detention is illegal and Yanjing is unwell as she was rushed to the hospital and the doctor prescribed bed rest which she is still being denied.



“Yanjing will be unable to receive this medical rest under the circumstance as she is still in detention….the arrest and continued detention of the applicants is unlawful and unconstitutional,” said Kwazinkosi.



“I therefore respectfully apply on behalf of the applicants to this court to issue forthwith a writ directing the officer in charge at Lusaka Central police station and others who may have in control of the applicants to have the applicant’s bodies before this court immediately after receipt of such writ.”



By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba