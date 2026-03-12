Chinese Man Arrested at Kenya Airport After Trying to Smuggle 2,000 Live Ants to Sell to Exotic Pet Collectors



A Chinese national has been arrested at Kenya’s main airport after authorities discovered more than 2,000 live ants hidden inside his luggage.





Officials say the insects were carefully packed inside test tubes and tissue paper rolls to keep them alive during the journey. Investigators believe the suspect planned to smuggle the ants out of Kenya and sell them to collectors who keep rare ant colonies as exotic pets.





Some rare queen ants can be worth hundreds of dollars, making the illegal trade highly profitable for traffickers.





Wildlife authorities warn that removing ants from their natural environment is a serious crime because ants play an important role in nature by improving soil, spreading seeds and maintaining ecosystems..





The suspect has appeared in court while authorities investigate whether he is linked to a larger international wildlife trafficking network.