Chinese military infiltrated  in Trump’s visit?

🚨🇨🇳 A viral accusation is shaking social media… but where’s the proof?



Posts online claim that a woman serving during Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing was actually a Chinese military operative secretly monitoring Elon Musk and the U.S. delegation. 👀🇺🇸





But here’s the reality: the story appears to come mainly from social media accounts and outlets citing an independent blogger. So far, there has been NO confirmation from major international agencies like Reuters, AP, BBC, or from U.S. or Chinese officials.





That doesn’t mean espionage isn’t real. It means this specific claim has NOT been verified as fact.



What is real is the growing geopolitical tension between the United States and China — and Elon Musk sits right in the middle of it. ⚡





From Tesla and SpaceX to artificial intelligence and military technology, Musk has become one of the most strategically important figures in the global tech race.



But there’s a big difference between geopolitical suspicion… and proving a covert operation actually happened.





As the U.S.-China rivalry intensifies, stories like this spread fast online — but facts still matter. 🌍🔥



Sources: NDTV, Times of India, PBS, Reuters