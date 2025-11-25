Chinese National Arrested At Zimbabwe’s RGM Airport For Groping Passenger On Emirates Flight From Dubai

Chinese National Arrested At Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport For Groping Passenger On Emirates Flight From Dubai

A 52-year-old Chinese national has been arrested and taken into custody after he was accused of indecently assaulting a female passenger during an Emirates flight from Dubai. The arrest occurred at Zimbabwe’s Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, sending a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated on flights into Zimbabwe.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, the alleged assault took place on 21 November 2025 aboard Emirates flight EK713. The authorities state that the events began at approximately 0900hrs Dubai time.

The complainant and the accused, Li Youbin, were seated next to each other, with the woman in the window seat. The court heard that Li attempted to start a conversation, but the woman declined to engage.

In-Flight Ordeal Leads To Screams

The situation escalated dramatically when the man’s advances were rejected. The National Prosecuting Authority reports that Li then proceeded to touch the woman’s thighs and buttocks without her consent. This violation caused the passenger to scream for help, immediately drawing the attention of fellow travellers and cabin crew.

Flight attendants on the Emirates service were quick to respond to the distress call. They ensured the complainant’s safety and comfort for the remainder of the journey, which concluded with the aircraft’s landing in Harare around 1700hrs local time.

Upon touchdown, the matter was swiftly reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police officers stationed at the airport, leading to Li Youbin’s immediate arrest.

Prosecution Fights To Keep Accused Behind Bars

Following his arrest, the case has moved to the courts, where the state is taking a firm stance. Prosecutors have strongly opposed the granting of bail, presenting their arguments to the presiding magistrate. They contend that the accused poses a significant flight risk, a common concern in cases involving foreign nationals.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe stated, “Aircraft cabins are not law-free spaces. Any offender—local or foreign—will face the full force of the law.”

The authorities have indicated that their investigations into the matter are ongoing and are expected to be completed by 1 December 2025.

A Clear Message From Authorities

The swift action from the flight crew and the subsequent arrest by Zimbabwean police underscore a zero-tolerance approach to such offences.

The accused remains in custody as the legal process continues. The woman involved is receiving support, and the case has drawn significant attention to the issue of passenger safety on international flights.