CHINESE NATIONAL ARRESTED FOR COPPER THEFT



A-Chinese national, Kong Ling Chong, has been arrested for allegedly stealing 67 copper sheets valued at K460,000 from Huan Yu Industry Limited, a company based in Chambishi, Kitwe.





According to Copperbelt Police Commissioner, Yuyi Mwala, the theft occurred on December 21, 2025, between 05:00 and 06:00 hours.





The company’s manager, Wang Zhen Min, reported the incident to Chambishi Police Station after discovering that Chong had left the premises with a Fortuner motor vehicle.

“The security guard informed me that M/Kong Ling Chong went out of the company premises using a Fortuner Motor Vehicle registration number 5872,” Commissioner Mwala quoted the manager as saying.





Police tracked the vehicle’s GPS to a house in Kankoyo, Chambishi, where they recovered the stolen copper sheets. Chong was later apprehended at the company premises.





“Upon being interviewed, he said that he wanted to raise money so that he can go back to China,” Commissioner Mwala said.



The police have opened a docket, and investigations are ongoing.



The Independent Observer