CHINESE NATIONAL SHOT DEAD, ROBBED AFTER BANK VISIT IN LUSAKA’S WOODLANDS

PRESS STATEMENT

MURDER AND AGGRAVATED ROBBERY – POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT FOR SUSPECTS

November 25, 2025 – The Zambia Police Service has launched a manhunt for suspects involved in a murder and aggravated robbery that occurred in Woodlands, Lusaka.



The incident happened on November 24, 2025, around 12:00 hours at House No. 30, Milima Road, Woodlands.



Woodlands Police Station received a report from Diane Yuan, a 57-year-old Chinese national of Woodlands, who stated that unknown criminals attacked and murdered her husband, Yu Bin, aged 56.

Police officers attended to the scene, and the victim was rushed to Maina Soko Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.



Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased left home around 10:00 hours in his Chevrolet motor vehicle, registration number ALP 818, to withdraw money from the bank in Chilenje. Around 12:00 hours, he returned home. As he waited for the gate to open, the suspects believed to have been trailing him approached, shot him, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and other valuables. They were riding a motorbike whose registration number has not yet been established.



The body has been deposited in Maina Soko Medical Centre mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.



The Zambia Police Service appeals to members of the public with information that may assist in identifying and apprehending the suspects to report to the nearest police station. All information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer