 NEWS UPDATE | CHINESE PREMIER LI QIANG ARRIVES IN LUSAKA



China’s Premier Li Qiang landed in Lusaka this evening, opening a rare high-level visit that underscores Beijing’s intention to reinforce its economic and strategic footprint in Zambia.





It is the first visit by a Chinese premier in nearly 28 years and comes at a moment when Zambia is emerging from a major debt restructuring and drawing renewed global attention.





Vice President W.K. Mutale-Nalumango received Premier Li at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and issued a brief statement highlighting the weight of the visit.





“It gives me great honour and profound satisfaction to announce the arrival of His Excellency Mr. Li Qiang,” she said.





“His presence is a testament to the enduring friendship between Zambia and China and our commitment to strengthening cooperation and advancing the prosperity of our peoples.”





She noted that the relationship remains one of Zambia’s most consequential partnerships.



“As we welcome Premier Li Qiang, we recognise the deep historical ties that bind our nations and the opportunities ahead in trade, investment, infrastructure and cultural exchange.”





Her remarks closed with a nod to long-term cooperation.



“May this visit serve as a beacon of partnership and a reminder that when nations walk together in solidarity, they pave the way for peace, progress and sustainable development.”





Premier Li’s visit is expected to produce new agreements across mining, energy, logistics and industrial development, with both governments framing the mission as a reset for the next decade of Zambia-China relations.



More details are expected as formal talks begin tomorrow.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu