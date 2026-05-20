Chinese President Xi Jinping Holds Official Welcome Ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping held an official welcome ceremony on Wednesday morning outside the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing for Russian President Vladimir Putin during his state visit to China.

The ceremony marked the formal start of high-level talks between the two leaders as Beijing and Moscow continue strengthening political, economic, and strategic cooperation amid growing global tensions.

Putin’s visit to China, taking place from May 19–20, is expected to focus on trade, energy partnerships, military coordination, and broader geopolitical issues involving relations with the West.