Chinese President Xi Jinping says the world is capable of progressing without America

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that the global community is capable of progressing independently of the United States, signaling a potential shift in China’s stance on international relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping took to X on Monday to deliver a striking commentary, asserting that “the world can move on without the United States.”

In a post on Monday, Xi drew historical parallels to the decline of past empires, including the British Empire, Napoleonic France, and Spain, to underscore his point.

Xi noted that 100 years ago, the British Empire controlled over 20% of the world’s wealth, with many believing its dominance would never fade.

He also noted that two centuries ago, France’s feared armies and culture under Napoleon were seen as immortal, while 400 years ago, Spain’s treasure fleets from Manila to Mexico symbolized eternal glory.

He claimed, however, that throughout history, every empire that confidently declared itself indispensable to the world eventually fell into decline and obscurity.

“Power wanes, influence migrates, and legitimacy dies the moment it’s assumed rather than earned,” Xi wrote, warning that if America forfeits global respect, it will learn the same lesson as fallen empires: “The world moves on. Always.”