Chinese tanker carrying 2 million barrels leaves Strait of Hormuz

A Chinese supertanker carrying two million barrels of Iraqi crude sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after being stranded in the Gulf for more than two months due to the US-Iran war, according to ship-tracking data cited by Reuters.

The Very Large Crude Carrier Yuan Hua Hu was seen heading toward China’s Zhoushan port on Thursday and is expected to arrive on June 1, according to LSEG and Kpler data.

The vessel had briefly anchored off the Gulf of Oman near the area where the US Navy set up a blockade on Iranian vessels earlier this week, the report said.