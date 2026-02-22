Chingola Businessman Denies Role in US$4 Million Senseli Mining Empowerment Fund





By Beverly Busanga Subeti



A Chingola businessman has denied claims that he is responsible for empowering local small-scale miners through a US$4 million fund released under a mining empowerment programme.





Baba Kabaso Mulenga, popularly known as Spax Mining, told Kokoliko FM that he is neither aware of nor involved in distributing the funds meant for small-scale miners, commonly known as jerabos.





Mulenga said he was taken by surprise when people began arriving at his home with photocopies of their National Registration Cards (NRCs), saying they had been directed there to benefit from the fund.





On 2 January 2026, Sensele Enterprises Limited announced the release of the US$4 million empowerment fund to support Chingola-based small-scale miners. The programme was intended to help beneficiaries transition into alternative livelihoods, but questions remain about communication, management, and accountability.





According to PACRA records, Chingola Resources Limited, the firm linked to the programme, is owned by a mix of local and foreign corporate entities and individuals, including Sensele Enterprises Limited, with no single individual holding direct control.

Spax Mining Zm



The Debate