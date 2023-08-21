Chingola clergyman urges prayers for HH

By Oliver Chisenga

A CHINGOLA based clergyman has urged Zambians to take a few moments each day to pray for President Hakainde Hichilema and his government.

Bishop Ellison Bwalya of Life Giving World Christian Ministries said Christians are called to pray for those in authority.

“Whether you agree with or like the President or not, God commands us to honour the position with prayer and respect. The prayers below can be prayed over the President on President’s Day or any day of the year as we seek God’s guidance for our nation. Take a few moments today to bring our nation’s leader before the God of the universe,” Bishop Bwalya said in a statement titled: A Prayer for the President. “Lord, no matter who is leading our country as President, we offer our prayers on behalf of his or her position. Draw him into a strong relationship with You. Thank You for this one who has pledged his life in service to our country. Give our President a true servant spirit, one who is a person after Your own heart. Anoint him with the Holy Spirit’s power, that he might feel Your strength in every situation. Let integrity and honesty guide every decision as He first looks to You for divine help.”

Bishop Bwalya prayed that God rendered help to the President’s life, his family, and to the people he serves.

He also asked God to make President Hichilema a leader in every respect, morally and spiritually strong.

“A Prayer of Protection for the President: Guard our President against unfair criticism and unfounded accusations. When he stumbles, give him the courage to admit his mistakes. Strengthen his character, guard him against hurtful compromise, and give him a listening ear for the people he serves,’’ Bishop Bwalya continued. ‘’In danger, surround him and our country with Your angels’ protection. From the time he begins in office until his time is complete, may the President serve You and our country as a true leader with an undying love, an unswerving faith, and an unending hope in the only One Who can make our country great. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

Bishop Bwalya also prayed for President Hichilema’s humility and accountability.

‘’When others tempt our President to embrace arrogant power rather than humble service, give him an undivided heart. Help the President to stand firm, knowing that You will fight his battles with him. May He begin His day with You and Your Word, with gratitude and praise for the honour You have given to him,’’ Bishop Bwalya prayed further. ‘’Throughout the day may Your Spirit remind him of his purpose and of Your love for him. And when the night arrives, calm his heart with the peace that passes all understanding as he purposes to keep trusting and obeying You, no matter what the cost.”

He added that as God surrounds President Hichilema with godly counsellors, He should give him accountability to them and all Zambians.

“Bless [the President] with joy when righteousness and goodness prevail. But give him a heart that weeps for the injustices and sorrows around him.

Ezekiel 22:30… We are to be those who stand in the gap, who lift up our nation and President with all it favours and faults before the throne of God, and pray that He continues to work in our midst,’’ prayed Bishop Bwalya. ‘’Here are several Scriptures that we can pray over our President as we seek God’s guidance and counsel for our leader: Psalm 2:10-11 – ‘Therefore, you kings, be wise; be warned, you rulers of the earth. Serve the LORD with fear and celebrate His rule with trembling’. Proverbs 11:14 – ‘For lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisers’. Proverbs 21:1 – ‘The king’s heart is a stream of water in the hand of the LORD; He turns it wherever He will’. Job 12:23-25 – ‘He makes nations great, and destroys them; He enlarges nations, and disperses them’, Proverbs 2:1-8.”