Chingola criminal trio snatches over K300,000 at gunpoint, run to Kitwe

THREE armed robbers are on the run after making away with over K300 thousand cash from a wholesale in Chingola and car jacking a motor vehicle after a hot pursuit with the police.

It is reported that the aggravated robbery took place on Friday around 18:00 hours at Decent Distributors Wholesale in Mwaiseni, Chingola.

Jay Patel an Indian national aged 35, a businessman, and his colleague Harash Patel were attacked by three criminals who were armed with an Ak47 rifle and a Pistol as they were knocking off at 18:00 hours.

While the two business partners were locking up to secure the shop, the criminals appeared on the scene and ordered for Patel to drop a bag which contained a whopping amounting of K335,903 under duress.

After dropping the bag to the sound of the gunshot the trio picked it and hurriedly jumped into a white Toyota Mark X and sped off from the scene.

No sooner had the incident happened the victim cried out for help triggering the attention of the public who chased after the vehicle whilst utilising David’s secret weapon in his victory against Goliath as they picked stones and threw at the car.

The Mark X windscreen was damaged from the stones that came from the human canons but nonetheless, the criminals managed to escape.

After observing the Fast and furious type of speed on the road, the police who were later briefed about the robbery went in hot pursuit giving the trio a chase for life.

Due to the excessive speed, the criminals lost control of the vehicle and hit into a pavement damaging the front and rear tyres.

Having no mode of transport and afraid of the police behind them, the robbers then abandoned the vehicle and preyed on a motorist identified as Douglas White who was coming from Kitwe.

The Criminals fired two gun shots and dragged White out of his black Rav 4 as they accelerated at high speed out of the presence of the driver heading towards Kitwe.

The police later found the abandoned Toyota Mark X which is currently parked at Chingola Central Police station as part of the evidence in the case.

Upon the abandoned motor vehicle they discovered a revolver, eight revolver ammunitions, a small itel phone, one round of an AK 47 ammunition and a black Military knife called bionatte.

Copperbelt Police commanding officer Sharon Zulu confirmed the incident and said a docket of Aggraveted Robbery has since been opened and investigations launched.

Moses Makwaya

Kalemba