CHINGOLA MP CHIPOKA MULENGA RESPONDS TO NHANGA CONSTITUENCY HOPEFUL ‘MACKY 2’ DONATION SEIZURE





By Chamuka Shalubala



UPND Chingola Member of Parliament, Chipoka Mulenga, says while it is commendable for individuals to contribute to the development of key sectors such as education and health, such efforts must always meet established standards.





Commenting on the seizure of educational materials donated by aspiring Nchanga Member of Parliament, Mulaza Kaira, popularly known as Macky 2, Mr. Mulenga says he would not pass judgment on the Ministry of Education’s decision as he was not fully aware of the criteria or circumstances surrounding the matter.





He has stressed that institutions operate under specific rules and policies that must be respected even by those seeking to support national development.





Mr. Mulenga has further urged stakeholders from political, social, and private sectors to take an active role in national development, commending the UPND government for fostering what he described as a more civil and ideas-driven political atmosphere.





He has however maintained that while citizen participation in development is welcome, it must always conform to national standards and procedures.



PHOENIX NEWS