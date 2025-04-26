CHIPANGALI COUNCIL RECEIVES ADDITIONAL FUNDS TO BOOST COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



Chipangali Council Chairperson Maxson Nkhoma says Chipangali Town Council in Eastern Province has received supplementary funding for the Cash for Work programme and Constituency Development Fund (CDF).



In an interview, Mr Nkhoma said the development will steer service delivery and implement community projects, including the loan component of CDF.



He disclosed that the local authority recently received 5 Million Kwacha to pay workers under the Cash for Work programme, in addition to the 4.7 Million Kwacha received last month.



Mr Nkhoma confirmed that the new funding will allow the council to clear outstanding payments for workers who had not been paid due to funding delays.



The Council Chairperson revealed that an additional 10.3 Million Kwacha has been allocated for CDF, with a significant portion directed towards loans and enhancing service delivery through community projects in various wards across the district.



He urged residents to remain patient, reassuring them that council officers are working tirelessly to begin processing payments next week.



The Chairperson commended the central government for prioritising funding to Chipangali District, ensuring the success of both the Cash for Work programme and CDF initiatives.



Mr Nkhoma called on council officers to uphold the highest standards of accountability and integrity when managing these funds to foster public confidence in the local authority.