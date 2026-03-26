🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Chipata, Kitwe Mayors Defect to UPND as Ruling Party Gains Local Ground



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has recorded fresh political gains at local government level following the defection of Chipata Mayor George Mwanza and Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya.





PF’s Mwaya has publicly declared her support for President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the 2026 general elections, signalling a shift in allegiance from the former ruling party to the governing side. Her move comes at a time when PF continues to grapple with internal divisions and unresolved leadership disputes.





The defection of sitting mayors carries political weight beyond symbolism. Local authorities remain critical in shaping grassroots mobilisation, community messaging and electoral influence, particularly in regions where PF has historically maintained support.





These developments suggest a gradual reconfiguration of political loyalties at sub-national level, with the ruling party consolidating its position while the opposition struggles to maintain cohesion.





With the election calendar tightening, such movements are likely to intensify, raising further questions about PF’s organisational strength and its ability to retain key figures across strategic regions.





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