CHIPATA MAN ARRESTED IN MALAWI FOR SMUGGLING 1,080 LITRES OF PETROL





By: MBC Digital



Police at Mchinji One Stop Border Post have arrested John Soko, 42, of Naniya Village, Chief Mpezeni in Chipata District, for allegedly smuggling 1,080 litres of petrol into Zambia.



Malawi Police publicist Foster Benjamin said the arrest followed a patrol at Gwedeza Village along the border around 3 a.m. on Friday, when officers intercepted a Toyota Corolla, registration number ABT 5417. Inside the vehicle, they found 27 jerrycans of petrol weighing about 1,080 litres, which were immediately seized.





According to Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, and monitored by Chipata EP Legacy, Soko has since been charged with smuggling and being found in unlawful possession of liquid gas (petrol) and is expected to appear in court soon.



Source: Chipata EP Legacy