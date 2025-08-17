Chipo is my daughter, she can’t carry my child – President Hichilema

Chipo is my daughter, she can’t carry my child – Hichilema
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has shared how one day Chipokota Mwanawasa whom he considers his daughter went weeping in his office after she was accused of having a child with him.
President Hichilema wondered how Chipo could carry his child when he regarded her as his own daughter.
Last year, malicious social media attacks against Chipo emerged that were suggesting she was pregnant.
The online rumours were perpetuated by some bloggers and opposition leaders who accused her of myriad of issues.
Chipo,is a daughter of late President Levy Mwanawasa and happens to be President Hichilema’s policy advisor.
President Hichilema said abuse is part of what President Mwanawasa endured during his time in State House, as he was constantly called names.
The Head of State explained that he told Chipo to ignore the rumours and continue working, saying being insulted was part of her inheritance as a Mwanawasa.
“Abuse is part of what president Mwanawasa tolerated in that office. He was called names. It comes from with a territory. This Chipokota here, one day came to me weeping in State House because she gets whipped, because she’s a Mwanawasa on things she doesn’t even know.”
“And I said Chipo sit here, this is part of your inheritance. You have to accept that. Indeed, and I said go back to your office and continue working.
Surely to say that Chipo my daughter can carry the President’s child, myself, is that a matter that we should even be discussing in the public? But it comes with a territory. And I said go back to the office and continue working. This is what this public offices are. And my wife as a mother to her said what is this? I said relax, just relax, that’s your daughter there,” he shared.
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, August 17, 2025
But who asked him about him impregnating Chipo at the memorial service?
“The wicked flee when no one is pursuing them, but the righteous are as bold as a lion”. Proverbs 28:1.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
As it happens, criminal proceedings against Chishimba come up in the Magistrates Court this month. Chishimba has s neutral arena to prove his allegations.
Here is the man talking about a Non Issue at a Memorial Service! So petty this man is!
And well , the memorial Church Service was being at the Baptist church, where the Mwanawasas were congregating. But when it involves a Catholic Church Congregant like Michael Sata, the government bulldozes and takes the Memorial Service to the Cathedral of the holy Cross.. Where is the so called Tradition.
Mr president, you are wise and I think you are one of the Grand grand children of Solomon, the Wise Man and chief biblical guidance and counseling Man of God. I say this, because there are a lot of falsifying things that have been said against you but you have usually remained calm. Others have even hired some young men and women to insult you but the nation hasn’t seen or heard you reacting violently, like the way Nakachinda and lubinda do. And a set of buffoons, have even accused you of having killed Why me and ECL, but you have remained calm. You are a great leader,.