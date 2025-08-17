Chipo is my daughter, she can’t carry my child – President Hichilema

Chipo is my daughter, she can’t carry my child – Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has shared how one day Chipokota Mwanawasa whom he considers his daughter went weeping in his office after she was accused of having a child with him.





President Hichilema wondered how Chipo could carry his child when he regarded her as his own daughter.



Last year, malicious social media attacks against Chipo emerged that were suggesting she was pregnant.





The online rumours were perpetuated by some bloggers and opposition leaders who accused her of myriad of issues.





Chipo,is a daughter of late President Levy Mwanawasa and happens to be President Hichilema’s policy advisor.





President Hichilema said abuse is part of what President Mwanawasa endured during his time in State House, as he was constantly called names.





The Head of State explained that he told Chipo to ignore the rumours and continue working, saying being insulted was part of her inheritance as a Mwanawasa.





“Abuse is part of what president Mwanawasa tolerated in that office. He was called names. It comes from with a territory. This Chipokota here, one day came to me weeping in State House because she gets whipped, because she’s a Mwanawasa on things she doesn’t even know.”





“And I said Chipo sit here, this is part of your inheritance. You have to accept that. Indeed, and I said go back to your office and continue working.

Surely to say that Chipo my daughter can carry the President’s child, myself, is that a matter that we should even be discussing in the public? But it comes with a territory. And I said go back to the office and continue working. This is what this public offices are. And my wife as a mother to her said what is this? I said relax, just relax, that’s your daughter there,” he shared.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 17, 2025