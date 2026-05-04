EVEN TODAY I’M SICK, I CANT MANAGE TO STAND IN COURT, SAYS CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI



The trial of former Cabinet minister Chishimba Kambwili failed to take off in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court after the accused reportedly fell ill, with his lawyer citing high blood sugar levels.





This morning, defence counsel Kennedy Mambwe informed the court that Kambwili was receiving medical attention at Chilenje Level One Hospital and would later submit the necessary documentation to support his absence





In light of the development, Magistrate George Njobvu adjourned the matter to June 1, 2026, granting the accused the benefit of the doubt and extending his bond.





Kambwili, 56, of the Brentwood area in Woodlands, Lusaka, is facing a charge of unlawful departure from Zambia.



It is alleged that between January 1 and January 11, 2024, he left the country without authority and failed to present himself before an immigration officer at a designated point of entry.





According to the Zambian Government, Kambwili had initially been scheduled for evacuation to South Africa for medical treatment in 2024, but instead travelled to Zimbabwe.





The offence is said to be contrary to Section 16(1), as read with Section 56(1), of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010.



By Daily Mail